Ulema terms Paigham-e-Pakistan a ‘treaty of unity’

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Ulema, Mashaikh and religious scholars on Monday termed the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ a ‘treaty of unity’ against the terrorism, extremism and hate speech challenges faced by the country.

Reading the joint communique, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz said this gathering of Ulema and Mashaikh representing all the schools of thought believed that the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ which was the national narrative issued by the President on 16th January 2018, reflects the Quran and Sunnah, the Constitution of Pakistan and collective thinking of the nation.

He said this narrative, while analyzing our problems, presents a practical plan that can be followed not only to achieve the goals of a stable Pakistan, but also to establish a strong, unified Islamic and democratic society in the country.

In order to implement this narrative, it is necessary that it be passed by the National Assembly and the Senate and implemented as a policy across the country, he added.

Dr Qibla said it is believed that the use of force in the name of implementation of Shariah, armed confrontation against the state, sabotage and all forms of terrorism are absolutely forbidden and prohibited by Shariah law and fall under the category of sedition adding that they are becoming the source of weakening the country, nation and homeland and all their benefits are reaching the anti-Islamic and anti-national forces.

Therefore, the operations carried out by the state to crush them and the action plan formed by the national consensus are correct and should continue to be implemented, he maintained.

He said in the war against terrorism, people of all walks of life, including the scholars, were standing by the state, armed forces, police and all the institutions that establish peace and order. It declares its full and unconditional cooperation with the armed forces and other security agencies of Pakistan, he added.

Dr Qibla said this gathering renews the Paigham-e-Pakistan and reiterates its pledge that the armed groups who are engaged in activities against the state in the name of linguistic, regional, religious and sectarian identities, all of them are opposing Shariah orders.

He said it is necessary to take full action against all these groups after which they cannot raise their heads again.

He said the method of imposing one’s ideas on others by force is a violation of the laws of Shariah and as well as a serious violation of the Constitution and laws of Pakistan. It is a crime, so this type of behavior should be countered at all levels and strategic, proactive, defensive, social and economic measures should be taken to counter them, he added.

He said the extortion by terrorist and sectarian organizations in the name of so-called Jihad is a serious violation of Shariah and law and a heinous crime,therefore peace-keeping agencies should make adequate efforts against these crimes.

He said the main purpose of all educational institutions established in the country is education and training. All public and private educational institutions of the country should not have anything to do with militancy, hatred, extremism, violence and regionalism, he added.

He said after the release of Paigham-e-Pakistan, there has been a significant improvement in this regard and now the situation of peace and order in educational institutions is better and efforts should be continued.

Dr Qibla said the mindset of terrorism and hatred is the enemy of our social peace. Intellectual struggle against this trend is the national responsibility of all institutions and individuals, he added.

He said according to Islamic teachings and the country’s law, writing and speech based on insulting, hating and accusing any person, religion or institution is un-Islamic and illegal. Action must be taken against those who commit this crime, he added.

He said the jurisprudence and theoretical studies based on arguments are and will remain a part of our religious and Islamic knowledge capital, but these are the subjects of education and research.

He said some so-called Ulema in other countries have given such statements in support of the narratives and actions of

terrorist organizations active against Pakistan and its security agencies which are a clear violation of Shariah rules and international law, so this gathering of Pakistani scholars and Ulema not only condemns this irresponsible act but also demands legal action against them.

He said a few days ago, the religious sentiments of one and a half billion Muslims around the world have been hurt by the heinous and shameful act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden, which words are not enough to condemn.

The freedom to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims cannot be given under the guise of freedom of expression, he said adding the government of Pakistan and human rights’ leaders should do their responsibility to prevent such hateful act.

Due to the illegal and unethical use of social media, our social values have been seriously threatened, therefore the use of social media to promote anti-patriotism, sectarianism, violence, hatred and terrorism should be discouraged, he said adding that the general public, especially the youth should be trained on the responsible use of social media through activities related to the Paigham-e-Paistan.