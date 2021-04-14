ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): The religious scholars from different schools of thought Wednesday strongly denounced the ongoing violent protests by Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), describing them as inhumane as well as un-Islamic.

Referring to different Islamic injunctions, the Ulema believed that killing and injuring the police officials, road blockades, violence and disruption of normal life in name of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and for fulfilment of their demands was in no way permissible by Islam.

Molana Raghib Naeemi said that besides disturbing law and order in various parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, such violent protests also caused economic various problems including mobility, smooth flow traffic and others for the common people, which was inappropriate.

He said that instead of blocking roads and staging sit-ins, such gatherings should be dispersed after registering their protest over the issue.

Zia Ullah Shah Bukhari said that as love and respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH)) was the foremost priority of every Muslim, they would never allow any disrespect for the Holy Prophet (PBHU).

“I would appeal the religious leaders and people involved in the protests that their actions should not disrupt normal life and cause difficulties and hurdles in the way of general public including students, patients, hospital workers, public and private sector employees etc.,” he added.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza of Sunni Ittehad Council said they also carried out peaceful protests against the publication of blasphemous caricatures and the statement of French President.

He, however, added that given the regional and international situation as well as the challenges faced by the country on domestic and foreign fronts, any violence or violent protests would not only dent the objective of the protests but would also bring a bad name for Pakistan at international level.

He said that disrupting peace and security situation in the country would be tantamount to provide an opportunity to the anti-Pakistan elements at home and abroad to benefit from the situation.

Allama Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi said since Islam is a religion of peace and harmony, Holy Prophet (PBUH) himself faced various difficulties but never caused any pain to others rather created ease for others. “Our Holy Prophet (PBUH) always responded even to the illiterates with logic and argument,” he added.

While strongly condemning the attitude of French President on the issue of blasphemous caricatures, he also criticized TLP leaders for staging violent protests in the country that caused martyrdom and injuries of police personnel.

“This attitude is neither human nor Islamic as well as against the teachings of Holy Prophet. Killing of a human is the killing of the whole humanity. It Is not any service to Islam,” he added.

He urged the government to protect the life and property of masses and take stern action against such miscreants.

He, however, added that the issue should immediately be taken to the National Assembly for discussion and decision.

Allama Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking up the issue of blasphemy and respect for Holy Prophet (PBUH) at international fora and hoped that he would continue raise to his voice on the issue.

Moulana Yaseen Zafar said that any party or group had the right to present its demands but the maintaining peace and order was also its responsibility.

He said that the government should also take issue to the parliament for discussion. Violence should be avoided and prudent approach and strategy should be adopted to deal with the situation, he opined.

Dr. Pir Ali Raza Bukhari, Member AJK Legislative Assembly and Sajjada Nasheen of Dargah Basahan Sharif in his message said, the whole Muslim world felt pain of any blasphemous act in any part of the world.

He appealed the protesters to register a peaceful protest as their right but any violence or arson in name of protest could neither be afforded by the country nor was it permissible under Islamic teachings.

Pir Ali Raza Bukhari said the issue of France should be left up to the parliament and also urged the parliament to make a legislation to restrict the blockade of roads in name of protest demonstrations.

Mufti Shahid Javed questioned the protesting party as what was the fault of innocent people whose properties were being burnt down during the violent protests.

He said the credit for highlighting the issue of blasphemy at global level went only to the incumbent government. He questioned as who was responsible for people killed during the violent protests and others died in ambulances stuck up on blocked roads.