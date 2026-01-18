Ulema Council terms Trump’s peace board invitation  huge success

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):The Pakistan Ulema Council on Sunday termed US President Donald Trump’s invitation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to join a proposed Peace Board on Palestine as a major diplomatic success for Pakistan.

In a statement, Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi said the invitation reflected the strength of Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement and its sustained efforts to highlight the Palestinian cause at international forums.

He said Pakistan had consistently raised the issue of Palestine across the world, and the move was a recognition of those efforts.

Ashrafi praised the manner in which the prime minister, along with the country’s top military leadership, presented the Palestinian case before the US president and the international community, calling it commendable and a source of national pride.

He urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to accept the invitation and play an effective role in promoting peace, particularly for the betterment of the Muslim Ummah and the people of Palestine.

The Pakistan Ulema Council chairman added that the development underscored Pakistan’s growing relevance in global affairs and would further enhance the country’s international standing.