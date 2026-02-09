Ulema call pulpit, sermons crucial to thwart enemy’s divisive conspiracy

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): The Ulema and Mashaikh Council emphasized patience, piety, and mutual empathy among the masses, urging the promotion of inter-sect harmony and moral upbringing through pulpits and minbars to thwart every divisive conspiracy of the enemy.

This was expressed during a meeting of the Ulema and Mashaikh Council held on Monday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf.

The council strongly condemned the suicide attack in Islamabad and expressed complete solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the state in the fight against terrorism.

The council clarified that targeting innocent worshippers in places of worship is entirely contrary to Islamic teachings, as well as constitutional and ethical principles.

The meeting outright rejected the misguided ideology of Fitna al-Khawarij and all narratives of terrorism, and resolved to vigorously counter internal and external conspiracies aimed at harming Pakistan’s peace.

The Ulema and Mashaikh pledged to play an effective role in disseminating messages of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect through their sermons and madrasas, and in safeguarding the younger generation from extremism.

It was agreed to strengthen coordination between the administration and management committees to enhance the security of mosques, imambargahs, and other places of worship, and to promptly report any suspicious activities.

During the meeting, full support was extended to the government’s zero-tolerance policy for the complete eradication of terrorism.

It was also demanded that the responsible elements be punished severely in accordance with the law and that assistance to the families of martyrs be prioritized.

The meeting appreciated the cooperation of the Ulema in the implementation of uniform prayer timings (Nizam-e-Salat) across the country and decided to enforce this system more effectively.

Ulema from all schools of thought reiterated their commitment to counter narratives of sectarianism and hatred through religious guidance and mutual cooperation, thereby strengthening peace and stability in Pakistan under all circumstances.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it was unanimously declared that the entire nation, along with the Ulema and Mashaikh, stands shoulder to shoulder with the Government of Pakistan and the Armed Forces of Pakistan and remains resolute in uprooting the menace of terrorism from its roots.