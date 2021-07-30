Ulema agree to observe Muharram under strict COVID-19 SOPs: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday held a special session to work out arrangements for managing the month of Muharram-ul-Haram where ulema from all schools of thought agreed to observe the holy month under strict COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A special meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on arrangements for Muharram.

The Ulema or religious scholars from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar attended the meeting while Ulema from other provinces joined the meeting through video link.

The forum participants were apprised of the current situation of Coronavirus pandemic in the country, vaccination campaign and the need to follow Corona SOPs during meetings and processions regarding Muharram.

All the participants in the forum agreed that Muharram would be observed with devotion and respect under strict COVID-19 safety protocol and SOPs.

The management of religious gatherings would ensure the implementation of SOPs during the administration of gatherings, processions, and other ceremonies, it added.

During Muharram, the Ulema would play their full role in the ongoing vaccination campaign at the government level.

Besides, implementation of SOPs and taking precautionary measures the Ulema also ensured implementation of safety guidelines during Muharram as per the rules laid down by the NCOC.