UK’s Lord Aamer Sarfaraz, former chief of general staff call on DPM Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday received Lord Aamer Sarfaraz of Kensington and UK’s former Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Patrick Sanders.

During the meeting, they discussed strong and enduring Pakistan-UK partnership, emphasizing parliamentary and people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation across diverse domains, including security.

The DPM/FM appreciated Lord Sarfaraz and General Sanders for their valuable efforts in deepening Pakistan-UK bilateral relations.