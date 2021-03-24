RAWALPINDI, Mar 24 (APP):UK’s Commander Strategic Command General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of professional and mutual interest, and regional security issues were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts in the fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

The COAS thanked the dignitary and said the Pakistan Army greatly valued its friendly relations with the United Kingdom.