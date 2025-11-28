UK Parliament hosts Pakistan’s women MPs to boost leadership, Gender equality

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):The UK Parliament welcomed a delegation from Pakistan’s Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) from 25–27 November 2025. Led by WPC Secretary Dr Shahida Rehmani, MNA, the visit focused on women’s political participation, inclusive governance, and cross-party collaboration.

According to official press release the delegation met UK parliamentarians and signed a Joint Communique with Baroness Harriet Harman KC, committing to strengthen women’s leadership and gender-focused policies.

During the sessions, delegates shared their expertise across multiple areas. Dr Rehmani and Ms Nikhat Shakeel Khan introduced parliamentary processes.

Ms Saira Afzal Tarar discussed cross-party collaboration; Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar highlighted challenges for newly elected women MPs.

Ms Mussarrat Asif Khawaja spoke on parliamentary standards; Ms Naeema Kishwar Khan explained evidence-gathering methods.

Ms Mahtab Akbar Rashdi addressed online abuse and violence against women in politics.

Ms Tahira Aurangzeb, alongside Dr Rehmani, spoke on gender-responsive budgeting.

Together, their presentations gave UK lawmakers a comprehensive understanding of Pakistan’s efforts to empower women in politics.

The delegation included senior MNAs: Dr Shahida Rehmani, Ms Tahira Aurangzeb, Ms Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, Ms Naeema Kishwar Khan, Ms Mussarrat Asif Khawaja, Ms Saira Afzal Tarar, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Ms Nikhat Shakeel Khan, and Ms Minail Khan, Chief Technical Advisor to the National Assembly.

Ms Minail Khan briefed UK parliamentarians on the evolution of Pakistan’s WPC, from its origins under the country’s first female Prime Minister to its formal establishment in 2008 under the first woman Speaker.

UK parliamentarians praised the delegation, saying the visit inspired them to establish a women’s caucus in the UK. They were impressed by Pakistan’s progress in women’s political leadership and highlighted the visit as a model for inclusive governance.

The visit concluded with the signing of a Joint Communique committing both sides to champion women’s rights, advance equality legislation, combat violence and discrimination, promote political participation, and ensure access to education and healthcare for all women and girls.

Dr Rehmani said, “This exchange is proof of the power of peer-to-peer learning. It shows our shared commitment to stronger, more inclusive legislatures.”

The visit marks a milestone in UK–Pakistan parliamentary relations and sets a global example for advancing women’s leadership.