UK-Novacare partnership brings state-of-the-art Islamabad hospital to launch

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): In a significant boost to Pakistan’s healthcare infrastructure, a first-of-its-kind partnership between the UK’s Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Pakistani healthcare provider Novacare is paving the way for the launch of a world-class, 250-bed hospital in Islamabad.

The collaboration marks the first formal affiliation between an NHS Trust and a Pakistani hospital, aiming to bring British clinical excellence, training standards and advanced medical practices to the region.

Set to open in 2026, the facility promises to redefine patient care in Pakistan through a blend of innovation, international expertise and modern infrastructure.

The partnership will see Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, one of London’s leading medical institutions, providing expert support in hospital planning, staffing, training, and clinical governance. In return, affiliate fees paid by Novacare for these services will be reinvested into the UK’s NHS, reinforcing the collaborative, cross-border model of healthcare development.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, emphasized the significance of this partnership. She noted that the agreement brings the UK’s world-leading healthcare expertise to Pakistan while supporting the NHS back home. She added that by sharing cutting-edge clinical best practices and developing medical staff, the partnership will help improve healthcare delivery and ultimately save lives.

The new hospital is designed to deliver comprehensive services across 28 clinical specialties, including cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, neurology, and maternal health. It will feature advanced infrastructure with smart building management systems, AI-optimised vertical transportation, and state-of-the-art infection control and fall prevention technologies. These features are aimed at providing a safer, more efficient, and patient-centered environment.

As part of the agreement, Novacare clinicians will be able to observe multidisciplinary team meetings within Imperial’s NHS facilities, receive expert second opinions from UK specialists, and undergo structured training aligned with NHS standards. In some complex cases, patients may also be referred to Imperial’s private healthcare facilities in London, strengthening global healthcare cooperation and generating revenue that supports the NHS.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott visited the construction site of the hospital alongside the UK’s Trade Envoy to Pakistan, Member of Parliament Mohammad Yasin, who is on a three-day visit to the country. The delegation was given a comprehensive briefing and tour of the facility by Novacare leadership.

During the visit, Marriott and Yasin met with key figures behind the project, including Johannes Kedzierski, Chief Executive Officer of Novacare; Faraz Minai, Director of Novacare and CEO of Andalus Holdings; Ghalib Hafiz, Director of Novacare and Partner at Andalus Holdings; Mustafa Hassan, Director of Novacare; and Qaiser Rafiq, Project Director for Novacare.

Located just 15 minutes from Islamabad’s Blue Zone, the Novacare hospital aims to become a leading medical hub in the capital and a model for future international healthcare collaborations in the region.

The initiative not only reflects Pakistan’s evolving healthcare landscape but also highlights the UK’s commitment to global health leadership by exporting its clinical standards and expertise to new frontiers.