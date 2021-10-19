UK High Commission celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Pakistan High Commission London celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with religious zeal on Tuesday.

Led by Begum High Commissioner, Amb (R) Leena Salim Moazzam, ladies from the High Commission organised a Mehfil-e-Milad-un-Nabi at the Chancery Hall of the Mission. A large number of ladies and children from the UK-based Pakistani community also attended the auspicious ceremony. Recitation of Naat-e-Rasool and speeches by the children added to the bliss of the celebration. Special prayers were offered for peace and prosperity of the country and the entire world.

Speaking on the occasion, Begum High Commissioner wished the Muslims in the UK and the world over a blissful Eid Milad-un-Nabi. She said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the messenger of peace, tolerance and love for humanity. By acting upon the teaching of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), she said, the entire humanity can benefit and live in peace.

On this occasion, the High Commission’s building was illuminated with decorative lights. Facade lighting gave a magnificent look to the historic building of the Mission.