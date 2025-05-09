29.4 C
Islamabad
Friday, May 9, 2025
National

UK Foreign Secretary phones DPM Dar; calls for restraint, de-escalation

1
ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday received a telephone call from UK Secretary of State David Lammy, who expressed deep concern over the unfolding situation between Pakistan and India.

The UK foreign secretary conveyed his condolences on the tragic loss of civilian lives and underscored the need for both sides to exercise restraint and de-escalate, according to a Foreign Office press release.

DPM Dar briefed him on the regional situation due to India’s illegal and unprovoked attacks on multiple cities across Pakistan that resulted in the martyrdom of innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

He emphasized that Pakistan had demonstrated restraint in the face of these violations of international law and the UN Charter that threatened regional peace and security. The Government of Pakistan remained firmly committed to defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Dar added.

