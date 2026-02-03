UK envoy, NA Speaker exchange views on bilateral ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP):British High Commissioner Jane Marriott met Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties, parliamentary cooperation, and key regional and global issues.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that Pakistan attaches great importance to its historic and friendly relations with the United Kingdom, which are founded on shared democratic values, mutual respect, and long-standing people-to-people ties.

He emphasized the need to further strengthen parliamentary and public-level contacts between the two countries, noting that enhanced engagement would promote greater harmony and understanding between the two nations.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the opposition is an integeral part of Parliament and said that he maintains cordial relations with all members without any discrimination.

He reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive parliamentary traditions and consensus-based leadership.

Appreciating the United Kingdom’s support, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq lauded British cooperation in strengthening Pakistan’s parliamentary committee system, and informed that all Standing Committees of the National Assembly are fully functional and actively contributing to effective legislation and oversight.

the Speaker also said that Pakistan has suffered from terrorism for several decades and remains fully determined to combat this challenge with resolve and perseverance.

The Speaker further briefed the British High Commissioner on parliamentary initiatives, stating that the Special Parliamentary Committee on Gender Mainstreaming and the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus are playing an active role in promoting women’s rights and welfare.

He also informed that a Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights has been established in the National Assembly to safeguard and promote the rights and well-being of children.

British High Commissioner Ms. Jane Marriott appreciated Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s inclusive and non-discriminatory approach, particularly his efforts to take all members of the National Assembly along in parliamentary affairs.

She reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral and parliamentary relations with Pakistan.