UAJK hosts regional ToT workshop on building inclusive and resilient youth communities

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) proudly hosted a two-day Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop on Monday, aimed at “Advancing Inclusive and Resilient Youth Communities through Preventing Violent Extremism.”

The workshop was organized by the Paigham-e-Pakistan Center for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies, Islamic Research Institute (IRI), International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), the European Union, and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, said a press release.

The opening ceremony was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General, IRI, who delivered a thought-provoking keynote address. He emphasized the pressing need to empower Pakistan’s youth through civic education, critical thinking, and responsible digital behavior to counter growing challenges such as radicalization, misinformation, and identity crises.

Throughout the workshop, the participants comprising youth leaders, university faculty, and student representatives engaged in structured training modules led by Dr. Rustam Khan, Deputy Director and Project Manager at IRI. The interactive sessions included group activities, scenario-building exercises, and personal storytelling, aimed at equipping trainees with practical tools to promote peace, tolerance, and social resilience in their communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Awan, Director Jhelum Valley Campus (JVC) and Focal Person of the workshop, expressed gratitude to the IRI team and reaffirmed UAJK’s dedication to fostering a peaceful and informed youth population.

Prominent faculty members from UAJK, including Prof. Dr. Nazneen Habib, Dr. Sharjil Saeed (DSA) and Dr. Shahida Khaleeq, also participated in the sessions and acknowledged the significant contribution of the initiative toward countering violent extremism in the region.

The trained participants are now equipped to serve as Master Trainers, with plans to replicate the training modules across various campuses of UAJK, including JVC. This regional-level initiative highlights the university’s commitment to strengthening youth leadership, national integration, and community-based peacebuilding efforts in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.