UAE envoy calls on Army Chief

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the GHQ and expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

The UAE ambassador also offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for early rehabilitation of the affectees, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation, and regional security situation also came under discussion.

The COAS said Pakistan valued Emirate’s role in global and regional affairs, and looked forward to enhance bilateral relationship.

Both sides agreed to further enhance cordial relations and enduring strategic partnership.

The COAS appreciated phenomenal support provided by the UAE government for the flood affectees.

The UAE ambassador also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.