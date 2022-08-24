UAE Ambassador calls on Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi called on Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah here Wednesday. Pak-UAE bilateral relations including other matters of mutual interests came under discussion in the meeting.

The minister said UAE is a reliable partner of Pakistan in trade and investment and our relations are long-standing and broad-based, said a press release. He said UAE always supported Pakistan in its most difficult times. We are very grateful for the support of the UAE, he said. He said around one and half million Pakistanis are working in UAE.

The Ambassador said UAE attaches great importance to diplomatic and trade relations with Pakistan. He stressed the need to further strengthen Pak-UAE relationship.