UAE ambassador calls on Punjab CM

LAHORE, Aug 29 (APP): United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Mr Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and exchanged views on promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation among different departments.

According to official sources here, the chief minister said, “Pakistan and UAE enjoy best friendly relations.”

He said that for the first time 13 economic zones were being established in Punjab.

He said that work regarding setting up of two economic zone was underway, adding that soon a foundation stone would be laid for third economic zone in Bahawalpur.

A new city would be set up near River Ravi and this would help in minimizing pollution in Lahore and raising the level of underground water, he added.

Usman Buzdar invited the UAE investors for making investment in special economic zones and Ravi River Urban Development Project and added that special facilities in this regard would be provided to the investors.

He said that UAE investment companies would be welcomed in Punjab, adding that the role of UAE in the progress and development of the country was commendable.

He termed UAE cooperation for uplift of education, health and other sectors as great.

The chief minister said, “The incumbent government’s steps to control coronavirus proved very helpful and with the grace of Allah Almighty, situation in Punjab is under control.”

He said the Punjab government had increased the capacity of conducting coronavirus tests manifold.

The CM said that steps were being taken to open educational institutes after Muharram-ul-Haram.

Usman Buzdar said Punjab had conducive atmosphere for national and international investors, adding that a project had been prepared to establish Sheikh Zayed Hospital II in Rahim Yar Khan.

UAE Ambassador while appreciating the steps of Punjab government to combat COVID-19, said that the provincial government had implemented good policy to stop coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was decided in the meeting that continuity of close communication would be ensured for the promotion of mutual cooperation.

It was also decided that cooperation would be made in various sectors like housing, trade and industry and others.

UAE Ambassador also invited the Punjab Chief Minister to visit UAE.