ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP):The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi here.

During meeting, matters of mutual interests were discussed, said a press release.

The main discussion took place regarding a joint working mechanism and on keeping close coordination between Pakistan and UAE ports. Ambassador showed keen interest in Pakistan’s Maritime sector.

Minister Ali Zaidi also shared his vision for Maritime and apprises the ambassador about the progress that has been made in this sector since he took office. Various ideas and opportunities were also discussed on potential collaboration with Port Qasim and Gwadar Port.

Minister also invited the Ambassador for a visit to the ports soon. The ambassador thanked the minister for receiving him. Both agreed on keeping close contact in future.