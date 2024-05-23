UAE allocates $10 bn for investment in promising economic sectors in Pakistan: UAE media

ABU DHABI, May 23 (APP): United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced the allocation of $10 billion for investment in promising economic sectors in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The announcement came following talks held by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Abu Dhabi to strengthen the Pakistani economy, support it, and enhance cooperation between the two countries, the news agency said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on his official X timeline that he had honoured to meet President of the UAE and he was also grateful for his warm hospitality and affection towards Pakistan.

“We had a most productive exchange of views on important aspects of our bilateral cooperation as well as an exchange of views on the regional situation. Grateful to His Highness for UAE’s consistent support for Pakistan. We agreed to continue working closely to further strengthen the brotherly and cooperative ties between Pakistan and UAE”, the prime minister added.

