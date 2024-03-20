Two terrorists killed as many injured in N Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI, Mar 20 (APP): Two terrorists were killed and as many injured by the security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of March 19th and 20th in North Waziristan District. the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

During conduct of operation intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and the terrorists.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the ISPR added.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.