Two-state only viable solution to Palestine issue: PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Palestinians people and would utilize all multilateral forum like Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to galvanize a collective stance for the protection and dignity of Palestinians in the manner that supported their demand.

In an interview with social media platform “Talk Shock” the prime minister said that Pakistan had always taken a firm stance on the Palestine issue and reaffirmed its position as ‘a friend of Palestine’.

He said that Pakistan would continue extending diplomatic, social and political support to them at all global fora

The prime minister stressed that the two nations state was the key to the solution of the Palestine and Israel conflict which would bring stability in the Middle East.

He also categorically reiterated that Pakistan did not recognize Israel.

Palestinians had reached an agreement with Israel over the two-state mechanism, but the due right was constantly denied by Israel, he added.

The caretaker prime minister cautioned that unless ‘the Palestine Question’ was addressed, the issue of radicalization would increase and stressed that the two political issues including Palestine and Kashmir should be resolved.

To a question, he said that Pakistan wanted normal relations with all its neighbours but with regard to India, there were three parties, including Kashmiris.

Their demands and aspirations should be met by India and if they were not made part of the normalization process with regard to bilateral ties by India, it would amount to ‘non starter’, he added.

The prime minister differentiated the history of relations between Pakistan and India and China and India.

About the ICC Cricket World Cup being played in India, the prime minister said like every Pakistani, it was his desire that the Green Shirts should bring laurels to the country.

He said so far, there was no practical proposal to visit India in this regard, adding India should have issued visas to Pakistani fans and journalists.

Sports should be kept aloof from politics, he said, adding on the other hand, they would have issued visas to Indians if the world cup was held in Pakistan.