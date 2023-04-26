Two soldiers martyred in Tirah exchange of fire with terrorists

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred during an intense exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists in the general area of Tirah, Khyber District, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

Martyred Sepoy Waqas Ali Shah, 26, resident of Charsadda District and Sepoy Basit Ali, 24, resident of Peshawar District along with their colleagues fought gallantly and effectively engaged the terrorists, killing two of them and injuring four others. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area,” ISPR said, adding the security forces were fully determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthened their resolve.