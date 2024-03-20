Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while eliminating eight terrorists in Gwadar attack

RAWALPINDI, Mar 20 (APP): Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while eliminating eight terrorists during an intrusion attempt to enter Port Authority Colony in Gwadar, which was successfully thwarted by the security forces personnel on Wednesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army troops employed for security responded immediately and effectively engaged the terrorists, and in ensuing fire exchange, all eight terrorists were killed.

A large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists, it said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Bahar Khan (age: 35 years, resident of District DG Khan) and Sepoy Imran Ali (age: 28 years, resident of District Khairpur) having fought gallantly, sacrificed their lives and embraced martyrdom, during the intense exchange of fire.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.