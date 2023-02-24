Two Pakistani nationals released, repatriated from Guantanamo Bay detention facility: FO

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Two Pakistani nationals Muhammad Ahmad Rabbani and Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani, who were in detention in Guantanamo Bay detention facility, have been released and repatriated to Pakistan on Friday (24 February 2023).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated an extensive inter-agency process to facilitate the repatriation of Muhammad Ahmad Rabbani and Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

“We are pleased that these Pakistani nationals have finally reunited with their families,” the statement added.