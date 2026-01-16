Two ordinances, eight bills land in NA

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Two ordinances were laid before the National Assembly on Friday, while the House also witnessed the introduction of eight bills spanning health, commerce, finance, information technology, education, housing and justice.

Federal Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tara on behalf of Syed Mustafa Kamal, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, laid “The Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council Ordinance, 2025 (No. IX of 2025)” before the House.

He also, on behalf of Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Minister for Railways, laid “The Transfer of Railways (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 (No. X of 2025)” before the National Assembly.

During the proceedings, Azam Nazeer Tarar introduced several bills. On behalf of Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Commerce, he introduced “The Export Development Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2026”, “The National Tariff Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026”, and “The Life Insurance (Nationalization) (Amendment) Bill, 2026”.

On behalf of Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Finance and Revenue, the law minister introduced “The Export-Import Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2026”.

He also introduced “The Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) (Amendment) Bill, 2026” on behalf of Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication.

On behalf of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Azam Nazeer Tarar introduced “The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2026”.

Further, on behalf of Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Housing and Works, he introduced “The Islamabad Capital Territory Condominium (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2026”.

Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar introduced “The Alternative Dispute Resolution (Amendment) Bill, 2026”.

Meanwhile, Nafeesa Shah, MNA, on behalf of Syed Naveed Qamar, Chairman Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, presented the report of the Standing Committee on “The Income Tax (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025”, which seeks further amendments to the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.