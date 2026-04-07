Two new bills introduced in Senate

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP): As many two new bills including the Quaid-i-Azam University (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026 were introduced in Senate on Tuesday.

Both the bills were moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on behalf of Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in the House.

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasir referred both the bills to the concerned standing committees for detailed deliberation.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control Muhammad Tallal Chaudhry laid before the Senate the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 (Ordinance No. II of 2026), as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution.