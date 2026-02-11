Two more witnesses testify in TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case; hearing set for Feb 17

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): The trial in the murder case of TikToker Sana Yousaf moved forward as the session court recorded statements of two more prosecution witnesses, taking the case a step ahead in the evidence stage.

The case is being heard by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka.

During the hearing, Special Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain Kyani appeared before the court. The prosecution presented two witnesses, whose statements were formally recorded.

The prosecutor told the court that efforts are being made to complete the recording of all remaining prosecution evidence at the next hearing, except for the investigation officer. He requested the court to direct defence counsel to conduct cross-examination of the witnesses without delay so that the trial could proceed on schedule.

Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka said that statements of the remaining prosecution witnesses would be recorded at the next hearing. The court issued directions to ensure the continuation of evidence and orderly progress of the case.

After recording the statements, the court adjourned further proceedings of the case until February 17.