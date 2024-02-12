Two leopard cubs recovered from Jabbari forest in Abbotabad

PESHAWAR, Feb 12 (APP):Two leopard cubs are recovered from Jabbari forest in Abbottabad district by Wildlife Department officials on Monday.

According to Wildlife Official, Abdul Khaliq, the two leopard cubs are un-weaned with ages ranging between two to three months.

The minor leopards were handed over to the Wildlife Department by locals of the area who found them in the forest. The pair is shifted to an enclosure for feeding milk and taking care of them.

Search for the mother of the leopard cubs is also in progress to get the lost cub returned to the wilderness, Abdul Khaliq told media men. He said due to excessive deforestation wild species are affected and coming close to human dwellings.