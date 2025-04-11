Two Khwarij terrorists killed including high value target in IBO: ISPR

- Advertisement -

IRAWALPINDI, Apr 11 (APP):Security Force killed two Khwarij terrorists including a high value target Kharji Hafeezullah @ Kochwan in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Timergara, District Lower Dir on Thursday night.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops surrounded and effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after intense fire exchange, two Khwarij including a high value target, Kharji Hafeezullah @ Kochwan were sent to hell,” said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

Kharji Hafeezullah @ Kochwan was involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians. He was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies and the government had fixed head money of Rs 10 million on him, it further said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the press release said.