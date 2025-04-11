29.4 C
Islamabad
Friday, April 11, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalTwo Khwarij terrorists killed including high value target in IBO: ISPR
National

Two Khwarij terrorists killed including high value target in IBO: ISPR

12
- Advertisement -
IRAWALPINDI, Apr 11 (APP):Security Force killed two Khwarij terrorists including a high value target Kharji Hafeezullah @ Kochwan in an intelligence based operation (IBO)  in general area Timergara, District Lower Dir on Thursday night.
“During the conduct of operation, own troops surrounded and effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after intense fire exchange, two Khwarij including a high value target, Kharji Hafeezullah @ Kochwan were sent to hell,” said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.
Kharji Hafeezullah @ Kochwan was involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians. He was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies and the government had fixed head money of Rs 10 million on him, it further said.
“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the press release said.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan