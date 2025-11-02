Two-day training workshop concluded focusing to equip journalists on critical knowledge, field-based skills

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP): A two-day national training workshop on “Environmental and Disaster Journalism” concluded on Sunday aimed to equip journalists with critical knowledge and field-based skills to report effectively on disasters, environmental degradation and climate change.

The workshop, organized by ProtectEarth Consultants in collaboration with The CSS Institute, Momentum Development Foundation and Resilient Future International, brought together senior media professionals, government representatives, academics, and emerging journalists from across the country.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Ahmed Ali Sirohey, Director General, Crisis Management Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who served as the Chief Guest, said a press release.

In his keynote address, Dr Sirohey emphasized that climate-induced disasters were reshaping the global security and humanitarian landscape.

He also introduced his latest publication, “Networks of Power: From Sindh to Silicon Valley”, highlighting the evolving global networks of governance and technology in addressing crises.

In his welcome address, Muhammad Azmat Qazi, Chief Executive of ProtectEarth Consultants, shared personal experiences of reporting from flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan, reflecting on his collaboration with a international journalist.

Qazi discussed how local journalists can improve crisis coverage and serve as first responders of truth.

His presentation, “Learning for Environmental and Disaster Journalists”, illustrated the real-life distinctions between natural disasters, emergencies, and first response dynamics.

Day 1 also featured technical sessions by Zaigham Abbas, Director, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, who spoke on “Plastic and Air Pollution, and Water Treatment Technologies”.

He also shared that how marine life was being effected by plastic garbage and thrown away fishing nests.

Meanwhile, Ali Jabir Malik, President, Environmental Journalists Forum (EJF) discussed “Environmental and Disaster Reporting amid Intensifying Climate Catastrophes.” He emphasized on pre-training of each environmental and disaster journalist as they could visit the disaster hit areas with emotional stability and complete knowledge of dealing with disheartening situations.

Day 2 of the workshop focused on reflection, forward planning, and sociological dimensions of climate communication.

Aftab Alam Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Resilient Future International, discussed “The Challenges and Opportunities in Climate Change and Journalists”.

He also underscored the various approaches which could be adopted to mitigate challenges in Environmental and Disaster Journalism.

His session was full of experience based wisdom. The interactive session extended opportunities to the participants to ask questions.

Romana Jabeen, Sociologist at the University of Karachi, highlighted “Narrating Vulnerability: Sociological Insights for Environmental and Disaster Journalism.”

She focused on how to save the vulnerable and each must consider that no one should be left behind. Her session proved very relevant and pertinent to humanistic approach.

In the concluding session, Muhammad Azmat Qazi outlined the “Future Plan of Action for 2026”, urging the participants to focus on preventive journalism and early warning communication before disasters strike again.

He stressed that “responsible environmental journalism is not just about facts — it is about saving lives.”

Qazi also shared that a series of workshops were under consideration and the next workshop would be held in Karachi with our partner organizations.