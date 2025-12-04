Two-day PAK-UN multi-hazard simulation exercise concluded

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with the United Nations (UN), successfully carried out a two-day Joint PAK-UN Multi-Hazard Simulation Exercise (SimEx) from December 3–4, 2025, here at the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC), NDMA Headquarters.

The SimEx aimed to assess and improve Pakistan’s coordinated response capacity during large-scale emergencies by testing decision-making, interoperability, information management, and resource planning across NDMA, PDMAs, GBDMA, SDMA, district administrations, federal ministries, UN agencies, international organizations, and national NGOs.

The exercise also evaluated stakeholder coordination under the National Authority during multi-hazard crises while promoting adoption of pre-disaster adaptive planning, improved reporting systems, and structured use of NDMA-developed scenario-based planning tools and SOPs.

More than 130 participants from all across Pakistan representing federal ministries, provincial departments, district administrations, humanitarian organizations, academia, and media took part through six dedicated Working Groups. These groups included delegates from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and the Federal Government.

Each Working Group worked through evolving tabletop scenarios reflecting earthquake impacts, monsoon flooding in Punjab and Sindh, GLOF events in high-altitude regions, and winter blockages in mountainous districts.

The participants used NDMA’s response matrices, incorporating hazard baselines and coordinated line-department inputs, presented synchronized response frameworks.

The two-day activity not only strengthened inter-agency collaboration but also improved operational clarity among field-level departments regarding resource allocation, roles and responsibilities, early warning dissemination, emergency logistics, and humanitarian relief protocols during complex, cascading disasters. Participants demonstrated strong commitment to building resilient systems capable of supporting communities vulnerable to seismic risks, riverine flooding, GLOF hazards, and landslides, across Pakistan’s diverse geographical regions.

NDMA reaffirmed that such exercises will continue to form a core component of Pakistan’s national preparedness framework, enabling all government tiers and humanitarian partners to respond swiftly and effectively during crises.

NDMA expressed appreciation to UN agencies, FCDO, participating ministries, PDMAs, district administrations, and partner organizations for their active engagement and support in strengthening a unified national response system.