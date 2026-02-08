Two-Day Margalla Film Festival 2026 concludes

ISLAMABAD, Feb 08 (APP): The two-day Margalla Film Festival 2026 concluded here on Sunday at the auditorium of The Black Hole, a non-profit cultural organization, drawing a large and enthusiastic audience.

The festival was a celebration of independent cinema and cross-cultural storytelling, bringing together filmmakers, cinephiles, and creative voices from diverse backgrounds. Dedicated to artistic freedom and meaningful expression, the event showcased a rich selection of thought-provoking films reflecting a wide range of perspectives, experiences, and social realities.

The opening day featured the screening of Frontline: Kashmir – The Silent Struggle by AnewZ TV, followed by an interactive discussion with the filmmaker. Other notable films screened on the first day included Gold by Amin ul Hasnat, Vizontele by Yilmaz Erdogan, and Escape for Freedom by Mela Magnum Production, a nominee for Best Documentary at the Italian Golden Globe, which was also followed by a filmmaker discussion. The evening session highlighted Bolivia Camino al Cielo by Helios Molina, accompanied by a director’s video message and a discussion with Cristina. The first day concluded with the screening of Under the Open Sky by Sonum Sumaria.

The second day of the festival featured ISHQ: Passionate Love by Alejandro Matran and Alix Philippon, followed by a discussion with the filmmakers. Other screenings included Night by Jelisaveta Nikolic, Jimmy Sales Away by Tamara Brocic, Cats by Danilo Stanimirovic with a post-screening discussion, Wakhtuna by Ahsan A. Khan, and Scheherzade by Ajjia Shafi.

The festival concluded with The Injured Body by Mara Ahmed, leaving audiences with a powerful reflection on social justice and human rights.

A large number of viewers attended the festival, making it two inspiring days of storytelling, creativity, and cinematic exploration. All screenings and discussions were free and open to the public.