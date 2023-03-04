Two-day Hunza Festival starts in Federal Capital from March 4

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP): Two-day Hunza Festival kicked off in the Federal Capital on March 4 (Saturday) featuring a number of cultural and fun activities from the Hunza region for the enthusiasts of twin cities.

The event which is being organized by Hunza Cultural Forum (HCF), not only exhibits the rich culture and heritage of the valley but also encourages local as well as foreign tourists to feel the magic of the scenic beauty of the land.

The event also aimed at promoting various colourful aspects of the valley including cultural heritage, art and crafts and tourism opportunities of the fairy tale land of Pakistan.

The event featured intriguing folk instrumental music by traditional bands from Hunza Valley, folk songs in various languages of the Valley including Burushaski, Wakhi, Shina, and Domaki, display of traditional handicraft products and organic cuisine of Hunza Valley and other regions of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hunza Awards are also part of the event through which social, cultural, educational, and professional contributions of the Hunzokutz will be highlighted.

Hunza Film Festival is providing a platform for creative people from the Hunza region to screen their films and documentary work based on the culture and heritage of the valley.

The 2023 edition of the Hunza Festival is held after a gap of two years as the activity was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic