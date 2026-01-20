Tweet case hearing: court orders Mazari, Hadi Ali to appear on Jan 21

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday heard the case related to disputed tweets against Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali, but the accused did not appear before the court.

The hearing was conducted by Additional Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka, while the prosecution and investigation team attended the proceedings.

When the case was called, neither the accused nor their defence counsel were present in court. Prosecutor Rana Usman and the investigating officer appeared on behalf of the state. The court directed that the accused be presented by 12:45 pm. Judge Afzal Majoka stated that the Islamabad High Court had already ordered that cross-examination of witnesses be completed within three days.

The judge noted that the case was called at 12:00 pm, but no one appeared on behalf of the accused. He directed that the accused must appear in court to complete the cross-examination. The hearing was temporarily adjourned to wait for their appearance.

Later, when the case was taken up again, Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali still did not appear. The judge, while speaking to the assisting defence counsel, warned that orders would be passed if the accused failed to appear by 1:30 pm. The court then adjourned the hearing until 1:30 pm.

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned until the next day. During the proceedings, an assisting defence counsel appeared and informed the court that another FIR had been registered against both accused. He added that Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali were present at the Islamabad High Court to file bail applications in the new case.

Judge Afzal Majoka expressed surprise over the disclosure of another FIR and directed the defence to submit a copy of the newly registered case record. The judge also noted that no written order had yet been received by the court regarding the matter.

The court ordered that Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali must appear before the District and Sessions Court Islamabad at 8:30 am tomorrow.