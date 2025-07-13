Turning silence into sound; PBM restores hearing for 1,944 children by funding cochlear implants: MD PBM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP): Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has so far facilitated 1,944 cochlear implant surgeries for hearing-impaired children from low-income families turning silence into sound through early intervention before age five—a step toward restoring dignity and hope for children who deserve every chance to thrive, said Managing Director Senator Captain Shaheen Khalid Butt.

Speaking to APP, the Managing Director reaffirmed PBM’s commitment to inclusive healthcare and child empowerment as the organization continues to spearhead efforts in collaboration with partners to ensure no child is deprived of essential treatment due to financial constraints.

“These children represent our future—some will become doctors, others scientists, engineers, and leaders. Their restored ability to hear is a powerful step towards a more inclusive and prosperous society,” the MD said.

Cochlear implants, priced at approximately Rs 2.1 million per child, are administered before the age of five to prevent irreversible disability. Yet, economic hurdles make the procedure inaccessible for thousands of families.

The PBM chief emphasized that the organization has not only prioritized this life-altering technology but has also resolved all previously delayed applications related to medical assistance and education. Strategic partnerships with hospitals, generous contributions from philanthropists, and PBM’s internal reforms have helped bring this vision to life.

“I’ve personally met many families post-surgery. Seeing a child respond to sound for the first time is an experience that stays with you. It’s why we must act swiftly—nearly 4,500 families are still waiting, and time is running out.”

He appealed to institutions and donors across Pakistan to unite under this national mission to secure every child’s right to sound and speech.

“Every cochlear implant we provide is an act of healing—not just for the child, but for an entire family carrying silent grief. I firmly believe that failing to shield our future generations from illness and poverty-driven exploitation will leave an unforgivable scar on our collective conscience.”

PBM’s initiative stands as a beacon of compassion, progress, and national resilience, echoing a heartfelt prayer for a future free of deprivation—where every blossom of potential flourishes and no child live in silence.

Under the guidance of Managing Director Butt, Dr. Zeeshan Danish, the Director General of PBM has charted a comprehensive strategy to enhance operational transparency and efficiency. This includes initiating staff training programs, mobilizing Monitoring & Evaluation units, restructuring institutional policies, recommending innovative approaches alongside updated Terms of Reference, and launching an advanced digital mechanism to ensure transparency across all processes.

DG PBM stated that the organization is paving the way toward eradicating rare diseases and tackling genetic disorders through targeted disease awareness programs, designed to alleviate the healthcare burden on the state. As part of this initiative, PBM has launched the Pakistan Cancer Awareness Program (P-CAP) for the first time—an endeavor envisioned and spearheaded by the DG himself—setting a strategic course for future expansion of PBM’s service offerings.