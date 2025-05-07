28.8 C
National

Turkiye’s FM calls DPM Dar, expresses solidarity with Pakistan against India’s unprovoked aggression

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP): Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan on Wednesday called Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister,Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar to express Türkiye’s solidarity with Pakistan against India’s unprovoked aggression, violating Pakistan’s sovereignty and killing innocent civilians.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statement, the Turkiye’s FM expressed concern over the deteriorating regional security situation.

However, both the leaders agreed to remain in close coordination on the evolving situation.

