Turkiye reaffirms support for Pakistan in anti-terrorism fight, calls for renewed regional diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, reiterated Turkiye’s unwavering support for Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and emphasized the urgent need for renewed diplomatic engagement to ease rising regional tensions.

In a statement issued by the Turkish Presidency on Tuesday, President Erdogan strongly condemned the recent terror attacks carried out in Pakistan and reaffirmed that Türkiye would continue to stand firmly by Islamabad in its counter-terrorism efforts.

President Erdogan said Türkiye will contribute to the re-establishment of the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, reached through Türkiye’s initiatives as well.

Stressing that engaging once again in diplomacy in the region regarding the conflicts that began with the attacks against Iran will be extremely beneficial, President Erdogan noted that Türkiye stands ready to provide all the support it can to that end.

Meanwhile, according to a press release isued by the PM Office Media Wing, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed the prevailing regional situation.

During the conversation, the two leaders underscored the importance of maximum restraint by all parties, to prevent further escalation.

Expressing his deep concern over the escalating crisis in the Middle East, the prime minister condemned the Israeli attack on Iran, and subsequent regrettable attacks on other brotherly Gulf countries.

The prime minister apprised President Erdogan of his recent outreach to the leadership of the brotherly Gulf countries, reaffirming Pakistan’s full solidarity with them, and conveying its readiness to play a constructive role in efforts aimed at resolving the crisis. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took President Erdogan into confidence on the recent developments in the context of Afghanistan.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close and frequent contact in this regard while continuing their efforts to bring peace and stability in the region.