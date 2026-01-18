Turkiye announced scholarships for students form AJK

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools & Colleges have officially announced the launch of MAGIS 2026-1 (Maarif Entrance Exam) — a merit-based admission and scholarship programme aimed at identifying talented and high-achieving students across Pakistan.

MAGIS is a competitive entrance examination designed to provide deserving students access to quality education, financial support, and international learning opportunities. Through this initiative, successful candidates can secure admission and scholarships at Pak-Turk Maarif campuses, with academic pathways that support future progression to leading international universities.

In a major development, MAGIS is being launched in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for the first time, marking a historic milestone for students. The announcement also highlighted it’s expansion through its first-ever campus, Pak-Turk Maarif International AJK Muzaffarabad Campus, bringing new educational opportunities to the area.

According to the details, students can apply for admissions in Grades 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, as well as IGCSE-1. The programme offers multiple benefits, including merit-based scholarships, tuition fee discounts, financial assistance, and affordable admission fees. Students will also gain exposure to international education standards, including opportunities for Turkish language learning.

MAGIS has already gained strong nationwide recognition, and till today, over 25,000+ students have appeared in the exam, reflecting the growing trust of parents and students in the programme. With participation from over 5,000 students annually, MAGIS has emerged as one of the most prominent education-driven scholarship initiatives, promoting academic excellence, leadership, and equal access to quality learning.

The registration deadline for MAGIS 2026-1 is February 5, 2026, while the test will be held on February 15, 2026. The results are scheduled to be announced on February 26, 2026. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of test scores will be called for an interview.

MAGIS is a nationwide initiative conducted in 10 major cities across Pakistan, ensuring equal opportunities for aspiring students. Students and parents have been encouraged to register online and take the first step toward a brighter academic future.