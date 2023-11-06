Turkish Red Crescent Delegation meets PRCS chairman

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (APP): A delegation of Turkish Red Crescent led by Ergest LIMKA called on Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to jointly for the betterment of communities in Pakistan.

The PRCS chairman, on the occasion, lauded the pivotal role the Turkish Red Crescent had played in providing support and assistance during numerous humanitarian crises, both within Pakistan and on a global scale.

The discussions during the meeting revolved around various aspects of cooperation, including support in ongoing PRCS recovery programme in Sindh and Balochistan, which cover Livelihood ,Cash Voucher Assistance (CVA) Nutrition ,Shelter and Migration Program and also strengthen the effective coordination between the two organisations, besides support for Iftar and Qurbani project.

The PRCS chairman also presented a memento to the TRC delegation head Ergest LIMKA.