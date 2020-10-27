Turkish Parliamentarian Ali Sahin urges Western world to speak up for oppressed Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): Chairman of Turkey-Pakistan Friendship Group in Turkish Parliament Ali Sahin on Tuesday urged the Western world to break its silence and speak up for the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking as chief guest at an event organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara to observe Kashmir Black Day, Turkish Parliamentarian Ali Sahin said that Kashmir had become an open air prison with one Indian soldier for 9 Kashmiris and thousands of Kashmiris killed.

He said the heaven on earth Kashmir had been turned into a hell and this was a point to ponder for the global community, a message received here from Ankara said.

“As President Erdogan in his speech at Pakistan Parliament in February said, the people of Pakistan and Kashmir supported us in Çanakkale battle, it is our turn to support the people of Pakistan and Kashmir,” said Ali Sahin.

He underlined that as a Turkish nation, they will continue to stand side by side with the oppressed Kashmiris.

He emphasized that United Nations Security Council Resolutions and as per wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi in his remarks said 27 October was observed as “Black Day” to mark that infamous day in 1947, when Indian forces landed in Srinagar to occupy and oppress the innocent people of IIOJK in a blatant violation of international law.

This day marked the beginning of a long night of oppression for the Kashmiris under Indian occupation, and a grave human tragedy that continues to this very day.

The Ambassador said after the 5th August 2019 illegal actions of the Indian government in IIOJK, the BJP government aims to alter disputed region’s demography to advance its ‘Hindutva’ agenda in the form of a demographic assault.

India was not allowing access for international organizations to its occupied territory and has recently sealed the offices of English language dailies, ‘Kashmir Times’, and ‘Kashmir News Service’.

Ambassador Qazi urged the international community to fulfill its moral and legal obligation by giving Kashmiris the chance to realize their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with UNSC resolutions.

He thanked the people and leadership of Turkey for its principled position and continuous support on Jammu & Kashmir dispute, particularly President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for highlighting the Kashmir issue in his address during the 75th session of United Nations General Assembly.

Messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were also read out by Deputy Head of Mission Arshad Jan Pathan.

Pakistani leadership in their messages reiterated political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir until the resolution of the dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiris.

Turkish student Ms. Nesibe Yavas, who was awarded on Monday for her speech in a declamation contest about Kashmir organized by Pakistan’s Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, also read her speech.

A photography exhibition by Turkish NGO Cansuyu on the ongoing human rights violations in the IIOJK was also organized during the event.

The Medipol University of Istanbul separately organized a zoom conference “Understanding Kashmir’s Black Day” Between Past and Present”.