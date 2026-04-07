Turkish judicial delegation witnesses Pakistan’s citizen-centric justice transformation

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP):A high-level delegation from the Constitutional Court of Türkiye visited the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday and observed ongoing reforms aimed at making judicial services more accessible, efficient and citizen-centric.

The delegation, led by its President Kadir Özkaya, toured the Public Facilitation Centre established at the apex court as part of Pakistan’s broader judicial modernization drive.

During the visit, a randomly selected litigant, Ghulam Nabi from Quetta, presented a bouquet to the visiting dignitary, symbolizing the court’s litigant-focused approach and growing public engagement.

The delegation was received by Institution Officer Altaf ur Rehman and given a detailed briefing by Public Facilitation Expert Shumaila Naz, who outlined the vision behind the one-window facilitation model introduced under the leadership of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to streamline services for court users.

Officials highlighted key reform initiatives, including a digitally integrated dashboard, an e-reporting portal, and the introduction of digital and e-payment systems to improve service delivery. The delegation was also briefed on the Q-Matic queue management system and modernized information kiosks designed to enhance ease of access for litigants.

On the occasion, President Özkaya unveiled a digital plaque commemorating the visit.

The visit followed recent institutional engagements between the two countries and provided the Turkish delegation with a practical overview of Pakistan’s ongoing digital transformation in the judicial sector, with further expansion of technology-driven services planned in the future.