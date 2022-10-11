Turkish envoy visits Thalassemia centre

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci on Tuesday visited the Thalassemia centre, and stitching and processing unit here in Sector F-9.

He was accompanied by Country Director of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Mohsin Balci, said a news release of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM).

PBM Managing Director Amir Fida Pracha welcomed the Turkish envoy and briefed him about the women empowerment and social welfare projects of his organization.

The Turkish envoy met with the Thalassemia patients in the centre and applauded the quality medical facilities being provided to the poor patients by the PBM. He also presented gifts to the patients there.

The ambassador also visited stitching and processing unit, established in collaboration with TIKA, and inspected the finished products prepared by the Women Empowerment Centres (WECs) of the PBM.

The PBM managing director expressed his gratitude to TIKA for extending cooperation to the PBM for supporting initiatives intending to ensure women empowerment.

He said some 161 WECs were playing a crucial role in assisting poor females to become financially independent.