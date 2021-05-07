Turkish envoy lauds PAF professionalism

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP): Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here in his office on Friday.

The ambassador extended his felicitations to the Air Chief on assuming command of the PAF, said a PAF media release.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed various matters of mutual interest.

Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul commended the professionalism of PAF and said that people of both countries were entwined in long lasting bond of brotherhood, complimented by common religion, culture and history.

Acknowledging the ever-available support of Turkey, the Air Chief said that Turkey was one of the few countries that had always unequivocally supported Pakistan.

The Air Chief also added that Air Forces of both the countries would continue mutual cooperation in every field.