Turkish envoy, Aleem Khan discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu on Friday met with Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan and discussed bilateral relations and areas mutual interests.

They held a detailed discussion on the promotion of mutual relations between the two countries and various issues of bilateral trade, said a press release.

Turkish envoy said that the conditions between us are favorable, the objectives are clear and the destination is the same and added that Turkiye wants to properly institutionalize business relations with Pakistan to add in the present cooperation.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan while describing Turkiye’s developmental model as impressive said that Pakistan also to get benefit from this model for which we want to adopt the best investment options including Joint Ventures.

He said that the friendly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye should be transformed into business partnership for which there are vast investment opportunities in various sectors including Communications.

Aleem emphasized that improving the road network was crucial for economic development. “Connecting regions through highways is key to progress,” he said.

The minister said that the people of Pakistan and Turkiye are bound by a single brotherly relationship and will further strengthen these ties as much as possible in future, as well.

Aleem Khan underscored the need to make travel easier between the two nations, as improved connectivity would help boost business activities. “Our job is to bring business people closer, and the rest will follow,” he added.

He said that companies from both countries should get the opportunity to earn attractive profit in Turkiye and Pakistan.

Turkish envoy Irfan Neziroglu thanked Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and assured him of all possible cooperation and indicated to adopt a workable model for bilateral investment.