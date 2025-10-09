Turkish delegation visits Parliament House

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 09 (APP):A nine-member Turkish delegation visited the Parliament House and Constitution Gallery (Gali-e-Dastoor) in Islamabad on Thursday.

Senior officials of the Senate Secretariat extended a warm welcome to the delegation and provided them with a briefing on Pakistan’s parliamentary system, legislative process, and the role of the Upper House in national policy-making.

The delegation also visited the Senate Museum, where they were shown an informative documentary highlighting Pakistan’s democratic evolution, parliamentary traditions, and the Upper House’s contributions to strengthening democracy.

They also observed the ongoing proceedings of the Senate and expressed keen interest in the legislative process.

During the visit, the Turkish delegation held a meeting with Senator Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and discussed matters of mutual interest, including bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and enhanced parliamentary engagement.

Senator Qadri said that relations between Pakistan and Türkiye are rooted in shared religious, cultural, and historical bonds, and both countries have always supported each other at international and regional forums.

Later, the delegation visited the Constitution Gallery, where they were briefed on Pakistan’s constitutional history, democratic milestones, and the role of Parliament in framing the Constitution. The visitors showed great interest in the historical photographs, documents, and artefacts displayed in the gallery.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Turkish delegation expressed gratitude to the Senate Secretariat for the warm hospitality and informative briefings, while paying rich tribute to Pakistan’s vibrant democratic traditions and parliamentary legacy.