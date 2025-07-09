Turkish Defence Minister arrives in Islamabad to strengthen bilateral defence ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 08 (APP): The Minister of National Defence of Türkiye arrived in Islamabad Tuesday on an official visit aimed at enhancing defence cooperation and further solidifying the historic ties between the two brotherly nations.

Upon arrival, the Turkish Minister was warmly received by Additional Secretary (West Asia) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Syed Ali Asad Gillani, a DPM’s Office news release said.

During his visit, the Turkish Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with senior Pakistani officials to discuss key issues of mutual interest, particularly in the fields of defence collaboration, regional security, and strategic cooperation.