Turkish defence, aerospace giants explore deeper engineering collaboration with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP): In a major push to strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye technological cooperation, a high-powered delegation of Turkish aerospace, defence and industrial manufacturers visited the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) on Tuesday, signaling strong interest in joint ventures, technology transfer, and long-term industrial partnerships.

The delegation, representing the Bursa Aerospace and Defence Cluster Association (BASDEC) and Turkiye’s Defence Industry Agency, met PEC Chairman Engr. Waseem Nazir, who briefed them on PEC’s reforms, digital modernization, international accreditation and efforts to align Pakistan’s engineering sector with global standards.

He praised Turkiye’s rapid strides in defence and industrial innovation and reaffirmed PEC’s commitment to expanding international engineering linkages.

Representatives from fourteen leading Turkish companies—ERFA Torna, Bizpark (Ucaksan), FTS Tasarim, LEVKA, MFK, Milla Otomotiv, ONS Makine, Stamplast, Coskunoz Metal Form, Defence Systems, Rena Mekatronik, ETKA-D Otomotiv, COMIT, and BASDEC—presented their capabilities and explored avenues for collaboration, including Research and Development partnerships, co-production, localized manufacturing, and technology sharing.

PEC officials highlighted Pakistan’s regulatory landscape and potential opportunities in aerospace and defence engineering.

The two sides also discussed structured cooperation through professional certification, skill development initiatives, and joint innovation programmes.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to advancing mutually beneficial industrial cooperation, marking a significant step toward deeper, technology-driven Pakistan–Turkiye engineering relations.