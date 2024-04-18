Turkish CGS calls on Army Chief, commends Pakistan Army’s role in combating terrorism

RAWALPINDI, Apr 18 (APP): Chief of the Turkish General Staff, General Metin Gürak on Thursday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir here at the General Headquarters GHQ and commended Pakistan’s efforts in fostering regional peace and stability, as well as the Pakistan Army’s role in combating terrorism.

The discussion between the two sides encompassed various topics of mutual interest, spanning defence, training, and initiatives aimed at bolstering regional peace and stability.

They acknowledged the robust relationship between their nations and committed to expanding defence collaboration further, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS underscored the imperative of advancing existing military cooperation between the two armed forces.

Earlier upon his arrival at the GHQ, the Turkish Chief of the General Staff paid respects at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada by laying a wreath. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honor to the dignitary.