ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP):Ambassador of Republic of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul Monday called on Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at the Naval Headquarters.

The ambassador congratulated CNS on assuming command of Pakistan Navy, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations were discussed, it added.

The naval chief also expressed grief over losses in recent earthquake in Turkey and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.