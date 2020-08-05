Turkey says India’s move on IIOJK will not contribute to regional peace

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP):Turkey on Wednesday said the annulment of the Article of Indian constitution, that revoked the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), “would not contribute to peace and stability in the region”.

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy, in a statement issued on one year of India’s decision, said the move had further complicated the situation in the IIOJK.

The spokesman reiterated Turkey’s call for dialogue to resolve the issue under the United Nations charters and resolutions.