TTP claimed Fawad as its comrade

PESHAWAR, Apr 01 (APP):The banned Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has recognized Maulana Fawad as its comrade, said a statement of TTP spokesman issued to the media here Saturday.

The TTP has confirmed that Maulana Fawad, who was killed by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Mardan, was its member.

Fawad was killed a day earlier in a CTD raid at his hide out to arrest him but all of a sudden, the terrorists started firing and martyred a policeman. In a retaliatory firing by Police, terrorist Fawad was killed and now TTP declared him as member of the terrorist group TTP.

